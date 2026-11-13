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Bye Week Reality Check: Can the NFL’s Best Takeaway Defense Drag the Bucs to an NFC South Title?
By Bucs Report Staff,9 days ago
Tampa Bay has taken the ball away more often than any team in the league, and the record still reads 3-6. The Buccaneers lead the NFL with 21 takeaways and 16 interceptions, and their nine games add up to 202 points scored against 178 allowed, a +24 differential that normally belongs to a team sitting near the top of its division. Instead, the Bucs enter the Week 10 bye in third place in the NFC South, half a game behind the Saints and Panthers. The paradox is the story of the season, and the bye is the first real chance to fix it.