undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Appeals Court Says US Wrongly Withheld Highway Funds to NY Over Immigrant Licenses
By Associated Press,10 days ago
A federal appeals court says the U.S. Transportation Department wrongly decided to withhold nearly $74 million in highway money from New York state after it refused to revoke nearly 33,000 questionable commercial driver’s licenses for immigrants. Appeals Court Says US Wrongly Withheld Highway Funds to NY Over Immigrant Licenses.