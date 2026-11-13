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Mortgage rates at 6% push approvals below 60,000 for fifth month
By James Burton,9 days ago
Mortgage rates have hit 6 per cent and approvals have been below 60,000 for five months – and Savills doesn’t see a recovery before 2028. The agency’s UK Housing Market Update for November 2026 has approvals down 19 per cent year on year in September. Completions were 5 per cent lower in the year to September, and sales agreed, net of fall-throughs, are down 7.5 per cent in the year to October. Savills pins the slowdown on mortgage rates, which it blames on the Iran war.