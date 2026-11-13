undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Former KMAlanders Konz, Hernandez earn ARC honors
By Trevor Maeder,10 days ago
(KMAland) -- Two former KMAlanders who have been at the heart of Buena Vista volleyball's fantastic season have been honored by the American Rivers Conference. Glenwood's Charley Hernandez has been named the league's Player of the Year. Hernandez put down 7.0 kills per set for the Beavers on a .257 hitting percentage. She also ranked top five in the league in digs per set at 4.37.
1