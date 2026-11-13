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Gillette man gets 10 years in federal prison after chase in Natrona County, discovery of meth in impounded truck
By Gregory Hirst,10 days ago
CASPER, Wyo. — A Gillette man who was reportedly sleeping in his SUV on private property before leading Natrona County deputies and a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper on a high-speed chase in January got 10 years in federal prison for the 1.2 pounds of methamphetamine found in the impounded vehicle over a month later.
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