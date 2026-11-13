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Camera-assisted Parking Enforcement Pilot to Begin Next Week
By Jersey City Times Staff,10 days ago
Beginning Monday, Jersey City will debut its Camera-Assisted Parking Enforcement pilot along two commercial corridors, Bergen Square in Ward C and the Newark Pedestrian Plaza in Ward E. The program will use camera technology to help enforce existing parking and curb regulations in the targeted locations. The pilot will focus on such violations as double parking; blocked bike lanes and crosswalks; improper parking at intersections; and parking in loading zones.
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