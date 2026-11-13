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Illinois' U.S. senators introduce a bill to make the City of Murphysboro the official headquarters of Woman’s Relief Corps
By WSIU Public Broadcasting,10 days ago
Federal legislation has been introduced to officially recognize Murphysboro as the national headquarters of the Woman's Relief Corps, a veterans service organization founded in 1883. Illinois Democratic Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin have introduced a bill updating the group's federal charter to reflect its 2023 move from Springfield to...
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