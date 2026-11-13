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U.S. Army Officer Allegedly Involved In Russian Espionage Scheme
By Annelyn Russ,9 days ago
A U.S. Army officer has been arrested in connection to his alleged involvement in a Russian espionage scheme. On Tuesday, 41-year-old Lt. Col. Brandon Tyner was detained following a joint counter terrorism sting operation involving British authorities, the FBI, and the U.S. Military. He is expected to be charged in the United Kingdom next week. Following that court appearance, the Army is expected to transfer him back to the U.S. and prosecute him under the Uniform Code of Military Justice.