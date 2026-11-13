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By the Beach Animal Rescue Hopes to Expand Their Mission with a Permanent Location
By Laura Pence,9 days ago
Jennifer Elvis with By the Beach Animal Rescue was in the studio along with Keith Holland of Joint Task Force K9s and Nixs!. Boxerpalooza V is scheduled for Saturday April 3rd, 2027 at Calli Baker’s Firehouse in Myrtle Beach. The event will be free to attend and features free microchipping, a basket raffle, 50/50 raffle, silent auction, giveaways, and more!