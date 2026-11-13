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Petition To Make Ayanna Pressley House Speaker Receives Over 75K Signatures
By Annelyn Russ,9 days ago
An online petition has received over 75,000 signatures requesting for a certain person to be the next House speaker. The Change.org petition was released Nov. 6, set up by the ‘Coalition for Speaker Ayanna Pressley,’ a group of “progressive activists from across the country dedicated to electing” the lawmaker to lead her party in the House. As of Thursday night, the petition received 75,466 signatures. The group says that Pressley “aligns with what the majority of Americans want to see in their government.”