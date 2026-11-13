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Rep. Lauren Boebert, conservative firebrand from Colorado, loses her race for re-election
By Scott Wong,9 days ago
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., a conservative firebrand who was caught up in several headline-grabbing controversies during her six years in Congress, has been defeated by Democratic challenger Eileen Laubacher, NBC News projects. Laubacher is a retired Navy rear admiral and Afghanistan war veteran who served on the National Security Council...