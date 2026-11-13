undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Many people ignore these ‘early red flags’ in romance scams, says Harvard-trained psychologist
By Sabrina Romanoff, Contributor,10 days ago
Most people want a romantic relationship that makes them feel seen, understood and accepted. Romance scammers exploit that desire, trying to manufacture a bond quickly so they can gain access to money or sensitive information. As a clinical psychologist who has worked with couples and individuals for over a decade,...