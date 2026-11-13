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Pelicans’ Dejounte Murray Requests Trade; Suns Interested?
By Rory Maher,10 days ago
2:35 pm: While Sam Amick of The Athletic (free link) hears that Murray has “strong interest” in joining the Suns, with his camp hoping he might be dealt for Green, it’s unclear if that interest is mutual. According to Amick, sources from both teams recently insisted there had been no talks between the two sides, though Amick acknowledges could change now that Murray’s trade request has gone public.