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Saints' CJ Donaldson: Out this week
By RotoWire Staff,10 days ago
Donaldson (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports. Donaldson will miss a third straight game, while Travis Etienne (hamstring) has a chance to return from injured reserve. With Etienne listed as questionable, Audric Estime and Alvin Kamara could have significant roles. Donaldson mostly has played in obvious passing situations this year, often staying in as a blocker.