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Car accident over Thanksgiving? 7 steps to take in the first 24 hours
9 days ago
Thanksgiving brings millions of travelers onto U.S. roads, and many make the trip by car, which has the highest fatality rate of any major form of motorized transportation based on deaths per passenger mile, according to the National Safety Council. In 2023, 309 people were killed in traffic crashes during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.