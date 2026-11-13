undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Ameren Illinois to host open houses for transmission project in Grand Tower
By WSIU Public Broadcasting,10 days ago
Ameren Illinois is seeking public input on a proposed transmission project that would connect power infrastructure in southern Illinois and southeast Missouri. The Grand Tower Crossing Project calls for construction of a new four-mile, 138-kilovolt transmission line crossing the Mississippi River between a substation near Grand Tower and Citizens Electric's Wittenberg substation in Perry County, Missouri.