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Berkshire Hills Regional School District receives $500,000 grant for three-year equitable access initiative
By Shaw Israel Izikson,10 days ago
Great Barrington — The Berkshire Hills Regional School District has been awarded $500,000 from the Nellie Mae Education Foundation’s New England District-Community Consortium. According to the district, the funds will support a three-year initiative to expand equitable access to learning experiences and college and career pathways for students.