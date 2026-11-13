undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Liberty claims 2nd straight women’s soccer championship
By Jon Manson,9 days ago
Liberty scored three second half goals to come from behind and beat Western Kentucky, 3-1, at Stuart & Suzanne Grant Stadium in Newark, Delaware on Friday afternoon in the CUSA Championship Game. The win secures a second straight Conference USA Championship for the Lady Flames and third in four years. The Lady Flames have reached the final in all four seasons in the league.