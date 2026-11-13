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Solid Copy Explores Family and Change on Debut Album ‘Forensic Manor’
By olivia hanson,10 days ago
Brooklyn-based indie rock duo Solid Copy transforms years of lived experience into an impressive debut album titled Forensic Manor. The duo comprises cousins Fiona and Daniel Quinn, who combine jangling guitars and layered vocal harmonies with lyrics shaped by relationships, family, self-examination, and lives in motion. What began as a seemingly one-time collaboration with their debut single “Let the Good Times Rot” has since grown into an incredible ten-track record.
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