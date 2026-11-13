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The Final Hours of HK From O’Block: T.Roy’s Brother and the Story Behind His 2017 Death
By Editorial,4 days ago
Hakeem “HK” Murray died on Nov. 24, 2017, less than a year after his brother T.Roy was killed. To people outside Chicago, HK’s name would later surface through King Von, Muwop, O’Block documentaries and the mythology surrounding Get Back Gang. To the people who knew him, the story was simpler and more painful: two brothers from the same family were gone within nine months.