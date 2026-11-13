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Industry Roundup: Crash Champions Enters Rhode Island, NABC Honors Shyllo Michaelis, and More
By Lisa McArdle,9 days ago
WIN opens nominations for 2027 Founding Mothers Award. The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) will open nominations Nov. 16 for its second annual Founding Mothers Award, which recognizes women who paint or repair vehicles hands-on in collision shops. WIN’s six founders, Frederica Carter, Geri Kottschade, Gigi Walker, Patricia Serratore, Kathy...