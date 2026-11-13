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Connecticut Body Tech Builds the Community She Couldn’t Find
By Leona Scott,9 days ago
When Cassandra Thibeault went looking online for other women working as collision body technicians, she came up empty. So, she built what she couldn’t find. Thibeault, a body technician in Manchester, Conn., who already posted about her work as Ctbodytech, launched Bodywomen in April 2025. The idea came together on an engagement trip to Arizona, sparked by her friend Connie Manjavinos, who started Girls Behind the Gun to showcase female refinishers. Manjavinos now runs a broader Instagram page, Theworkingclasswomen.