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Tips and Products to Keep Your Skin Healthy During the Holidays
8 days ago
The holiday season means travel, parties and a few late nights so Sabrina Elba, a licensed esthetician and co-founder of S’able Labs, joins TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones to share her holiday skin care survival guide. Products include a Biodance collagen peptide serum mist, a Sofie Pavitt therapy mask duo, Peach Slices snail rescue eye gel and more.