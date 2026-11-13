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Hybrid Insulation Solutions for Every Climate and Code
By Michele Lerner, Associate Editor,8 days ago
Combining several insulation materials optimizes total building envelope performance. Today’s homebuyers, particularly in areas such as Asheville and other locations that have experienced devastating climate impacts, want more than just a home. They want an oasis of quiet that will provide them with shelter that supports mental and physical health, is resilient, energy efficient and offers long-term value.
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