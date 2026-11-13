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How New York City Makes Room for Geothermal
By Jay Egg, Guest Columnist,7 days ago
A cathedral, a school and a water utility show how heat pumps can work on tight sites. Let's face it, we are creatures of habit. When we get used to paying a certain amount for utilities and replacing the same kind of air conditioner, why mess with the status quo? Digging or drilling for heating and cooling can sound like a lot of trouble. But two Manhattan projects show how different the answer can look when there’s barely any room to work.