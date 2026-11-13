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NFL quarterback, Charlotte native Sam Hartman is set to lead ‘The Bachelor’ Season 30
By David Walliams allegations,7 days ago
The Bachelor has named its next leading man. Sam Hartman, a 27-year-old quarterback for the Washington Commanders, has been named the next star of ABC's "The Bachelor," which returns for its milestone 30th season in March 2027. Before joining the NFL, Hartman, a Charlotte native, played college football at Wake...