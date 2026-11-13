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Austin Leaders Cut Ribbon On 150-Unit Senior Housing Complex Off Cameron Road
By Ryan Anderson,10 days ago
1500 E. St. Johns Ave. — Approximate Site of Senior Housing Development. City of Austin leaders cut the ribbon this week on Cairn Point Cameron, a 150-unit affordable housing complex built for seniors ages 55 and older in northeast Austin. The development sets aside 100 of those units as permanent supportive housing, pairing a roof over residents’ heads with the kind of services meant to keep older adults from cycling back onto the street.
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