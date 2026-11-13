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Jefferson County Man Gets 21 Years for Child Abuse Images Made During Albany Trip
By Brooke Baranski,10 days ago
A Jefferson County man will spend more than two decades in federal prison after admitting he downloaded child sexual abuse images from the internet, created nude images of a 7-year-old during a trip to Albany, and raped a boy younger than 11 on multiple occasions between 2023 and 2025. James Yerdon, 55, was sentenced in federal court to 262 months — 21 years and 10 months — for receiving and possessing child pornography, and he still faces sentencing in a separate Albany County case next month.