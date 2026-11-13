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Newport Beach Standoff Over Domestic Assault Ends With Suspect's Arrest
By Sarah Kim,9 days ago
1800 W. Westcliff Dr. — Approximate Site of Domestic-Assault Standoff. A man suspected of assault with a deadly weapon during a domestic dispute locked himself inside a Newport Beach apartment Thursday, touching off an hours-long standoff that ended with his arrest that evening. Police say officers took him into custody without incident after negotiating his surrender.
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