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Mississippi lands global investment as Semar Electric brings manufacturing facility to Senatobia
By FOX13 Memphis News Staff,10 days ago
MISSISSIPPI. - Semar Electric selects Senatobia for first U.S. manufacturing facility. A global electrical company is bringing its first American manufacturing operation to Mississippi, state officials announced. Semar Electric has chosen Senatobia as the site for the new facility, marking a significant international investment in the state. The project is...
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