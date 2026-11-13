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Takeoff's Estate Settles Rape Lawsuit Two Weeks Before Los Angeles Trial Date
By Ben Levine,10 days ago
Takeoff's estate has reached a settlement resolving a sexual assault lawsuit filed by a Jane Doe more than six years ago, canceling a Los Angeles trial that had been set to begin Dec. 1. Lawyers for both sides told the court Thursday that the trial would no longer be necessary, ending a case that was expected to include deposition testimony the rapper gave before his November 2022 murder.