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A.J. Minter did his job well and then got traded
By Thomas Henderson,7 days ago
A.J. Minter was good for the Mets when he was healthy, and was traded when they were out of it. A.J. Minter had an up and down Mets career. On one hand, he was effective as a leverage reliever across two seasons, and he had a 2.12 ERA in Queens in that time. On the other hand, he was limited to just 36 appearances and 34 innings pitched. Thanks to a significant lat injury suffered in late April 2025, he required surgery and came back in May 2026, over a full year later.