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What is happening inside Zidane's squad? New crisis disrupts France's preparations for Turkey clash
By Abdelmawgood Samir,9 days ago
This incident comes days after logistical problems accompanied the national team's trip to Italy, which saw its first defeat under the French coach. The French network "RMC Sport" reported that France's delegation arrived in Bordeaux on Friday to prepare for Turkey, having left Italy after Thursday evening's 3-1 defeat in the previous round of the UEFA Nations League.