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Special Weather Statements Issued for Higher Elevations of the High Country: Friday, November 13, 2026
By Kenneth Reece,10 days ago
UPDATED 2:59 PM FRIDAY, NOV. 13, 2026: Snow showers will continue at times this afternoon and tonight across the higher elevations of North Carolina’s High Country, and two National Weather Service offices have issued Special Weather Statements. These are not warnings or advisories, but slippery spots are possible. Ashe...
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