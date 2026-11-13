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Ouahbi reveals his hand: a formidable Morocco line-up against Niger led by Hakimi and Diaz
By Magdy Obaid,9 days ago
Ouahbi's line-up blended experience with youth, pairing the names that have forged Morocco's recent glory alongside fresh faces out to prove themselves and claim a starting spot in the Atlas Lions' squad. The Morocco squad included the following names:. Goalkeeper: Yassine Bounou. Defence: Issa Diop - Nayef Aguerd - Noussair...