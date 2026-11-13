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RuneScape outlines updates to world grouping, activities, and performance arriving on December 2
By Chris Neal,10 days ago
Before we dig in to this RuneScape news, allow us a moment to provide some definition of what the game calls a “world,” just in case you’re unfamiliar. In the context of this MMORPG, a world is effectively a server that can be focused on an activity or a game mode. Yet even knowing that, finding the right world to hop in to for some like-minded play might seem daunting. Enter Jagex’s plans to refine its worlds, which are lined up for Wednesday, December 2nd, as part of its greater Remastered journey.