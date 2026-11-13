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Upward Projects makes tip payouts faster and easier for staff
By AZ Business Magazine,10 days ago
Upward Projects, the Phoenix-based hospitality group behind Postino, Windsor, Churn, Federal Pizza, and Joyride Taco House, has partnered with TipHaus to automate tip management and give its teams faster, more transparent access to their tip earnings across its 40-plus restaurants. For a multi-concept group running distinct brands across multiple states,...