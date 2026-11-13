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Centralia man gets year in prison for lying to police
By Austin Williams,10 days ago
A 23-year-old Centralia man has been sentenced to one year in prison for felony obstructing a police officer and a separate felony domestic battery conviction. Joseph Salgado of Clinmar Place was accused in the obstructing charge of lying to Centralia Police that he was not driving a vehicle in a February 2025 incident. The domestic battery charge was a felony due to a prior conviction. As part of the plea, Salgado also admitted to a petition to revoke his probation on a prior domestic violence conviction.