undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Freiburg betting: Why goals are expected in Elversberg & Leipzig games
By Byron David,8 days ago
Freiburg’s impressive Bundesliga form has punters looking closely at Freiburg betting ahead of their games against Elversberg and RB Leipzig. Julian Schuster’s Freiburg have suffered just two league defeats this season and head into the international break in impressive form, a run that has plenty of interest building around Freiburg betting ahead of their next two fixtures.