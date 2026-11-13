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Dallas Sends Arno Tiefensee to Idaho, Presaging Remi Poirier Conditioning Stint
By Stephen Meserve,9 days ago
The Dallas Stars announced this afternoon that goaltender Arno Tiefensee has been assigned to Idaho. This move leaves the Texas Stars with only one goaltender, Brandon Halverson. This means only one thing: the expected conditioning assignment for Remi Poirier, mentioned earlier this week by Dallas Stars head coach Glen Gulutzan, is about...