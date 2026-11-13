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Google Fi Will Switch Your Pixel to Another Network When It Finds a Better Connection
By Devesh Beri,10 days ago
Google Fi Wireless has brought back automatic switching between two US 5G cellular networks. This week, the company announced what it calls a "super network," which aims to patch up dead zones and make mobile data more reliable for Pixel phones. Google says the service lets a phone use its primary 5G network and move its data connection to a secondary 5G network when the first network performs poorly.