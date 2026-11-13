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Eagles will release WR Hollywood Brown, at his request
By Mike Florio,10 days ago
Say goodbye to Philadelphia. Receiver Hollywood Brown, who was available in trade but had no takers, will now be released at his request, via Tim McManus of ESPN. Thanks to a “noninjury settlement” (which presumably includes Brown waiving his right to termination pay), Brown will be released. Because the trade deadline has passed, Brown’s contract will be subject to waivers.