undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
NICKO MCBRAIN Says SIMON DAWSON Is Doing 'Great' With IRON MAIDEN: He 'Started Off Shaky' But He's 'Driving The Band' Now
7 days ago
In a new interview with "Talk Is Jericho", the podcast hosted by FOZZY frontman and wrestling superstar Chris Jericho, longtime IRON MAIDEN drummer Nicko McBrain once again opened up about his decision to retire from touring with the band. The now-74-year-old British musician, whose real name is Michael Henry McBrain, announced his retirement on December 7, 2024 in a statement on MAIDEN's web site and social media. He also said that night's concert at Allianz Parque in São Paulo, Brazil would mark his final show with the legendary rock band. Nicko said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It was a team decision. Steve [Harris, MAIDEN's founding bassist] and I sat in California in '24 when we were on the North American tour. And we discussed my health issues and my playing handicap, because I wasn't being able to play and do the songs, the old songs — I couldn't do them justice. And that was part of the decision as well. Apart from the fact that my old body at 72 then, I was doing a two-hour show every night — or not every night; four or five nights a week — and it just wasn't kicking back in time. And I was aching, and I was going on stage feeling like I'd done the show already.