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Women’s Basketball Hosts Lehigh Sunday for Salute to Service Game
10 days ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Vermont women's basketball will host Lehigh for their Salute to Service game presented by Milton Rents on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 2 p.m. ET, at Patrick Gym. Fans will be able to view the game live on ESPN+, or they can listen to the game for free on the Vermont Sports Network, from Learfield on WVMT. The radio broadcast is also available via the Varsity Network App, with Ryan Zimmerman on the call.
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