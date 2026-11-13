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Former NC lawmaker indicted for embezzlement | Hour 3
By Nick Lazorcheck,10 days ago
This episode is presented by Create A Video – Former North Carolina Rep. Jason Saine (R-Lincoln) has been indicted for embezzlement related to a non-profit group that lobbied lawmakers. Saine denies the allegations and says all expenditures were approved by the 501(c)(4)’s board. Former Mooresville commissioner David Coble was also indicted on the same charges.
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