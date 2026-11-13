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Interview with Filmmaker Michael J. Saul on His Body of Work
By Quentin Lee,9 days ago
As an 18-year-old freshman at Berkeley, I met Michael J. Saul on a BART platform while returning from a screening of Clay Farmers, a feature directed by A. P. Gonzalez, who would later become my film professor at UCLA. Michael and I have stayed in touch for nearly four decades, each forging our own path as a filmmaker. With Michael having just wrapped filming on his latest feature, Dance of Days, I took the opportunity to interview him about his tenacity as a filmmaker and the body of work I have long admired.