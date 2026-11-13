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Gallery for 11-10-26: Etowah High School hosts Veterans Day program, reception in honor of veteran alumni
By Caylie Moore,10 days ago
On Tuesday, Nov. 10, Etowah High School held its Veterans Day program, which was planned out by teacher Tammy Bean and the Etowah High School history department. Several dozen alumni — upwards of 50 — attended the special program, which centered the school’s very own veterans, honoring them one by one as they stood for their names and gave speeches.
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