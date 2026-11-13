undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
St Paul’s Church Raises the Bar with Two DiGiCo Quantum225 Consoles
By AVNation Staff,10 days ago
Located in Sydney, Australia’s Castle Hill suburb, St Paul’s Church is a modern house of worship and home to a comprehensive AV ecosystem. As part of an ongoing investment in its production capabilities, CityAlight, the church’s music ministry, recently helped introduce its team to a new suite of DiGiCo digital mixing solutions. In consultation with music and pro audio retailer Turramurra Music, CityAlight chose to add two Quantum225 consoles and a 4REA4 system processor to its existing DiGiCo SD12 and SD-Racks, all connected via an optical loop.