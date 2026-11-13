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Fall City teen accused of killing 5 family members gets adult court arraignment date
By LUKE DUECY,10 days ago
The Fall City teenager accused of killing his parents and three siblings is scheduled to be arraigned in adult court Nov. 17 at 1:30 p.m. King County Judge Veronica Galván announced in October that the case would move to adult court following a two-week hearing to determine where the case should be handled. At the time, Prosecutor Jason Brookhyser said the true motive for the crime is not known.
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