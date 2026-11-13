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Utica Brings In Consultant To Help Manage Market On Mill Retail Plaza
10 days ago
The Utica Village Board of Trustees narrowly agreed to hire Connor Cofoid Consulting to assist the village with managing the vendors at the Market on Mill retail plaza. Trustees Deb Krizel and Eric Bara voted against it. According to Village President Dave Stewart, the retail vendors are to be allowed to rent the stalls for two years, and then hopefully move into a brick and mortar facility, with different vendors taking their place. Applications for the twelve retail stalls will be accepted in December for the 2027 year.
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